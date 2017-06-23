This Woman Played 'Would You Rather' With Her Food And Lost 151 Pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Name: Victoria Plante

Occupation: Business owner

Age:32

City: Welland, Ont.

Height: 6'1

By The Numbers: 391 lbs. at my heaviest, 239.4 lbs. currently, for a total weight loss of 151.6 lbs.

The Weight Gain: I was always the "biggest kid" in the classroom, I didn't really have a "start time."

Final Straw: My husband and I experienced two miscarriages and were referred to a fertility doctor. I was told that my weight was an issue and told to get gastric bypass. That was never an option. I wanted to do this the healthiest, most natural way possible.

The Plan of Attack: I joined Weight Watchers in July 2015. That first year I lost 119 pounds. I lost the first 100 pounds in 10 months.

I started eating! Before I wasn't eating correctly; I wouldn't eat breakfast or lunch and then go crazy at dinner and snack a lot. I had to train my body in order to lose weight and I needed to feed it with lean proteins, fruits and veggies!

I wanted to be relatable to overweight women struggling with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) and weight loss so I started my Instagram account. There's a TV show on TLC that features an overweight woman dancer who maintains she can't lose weight because of PCOS. I wanted to prove to myself and others it can be done!

Also, accountability is key for my success.

The thing with plateaus is yes, you're not seeing numbers move but you're seeing it elsewhere — clothes are looser, you are training harder. Trust yourself and keep at it.

The Food Element: Instead of cutting out foods, I focused on Smart Points by Weight Watchers. Every food has a point value that is made up of calories, saturated fats, sugars and proteins.

I would, and still do, play a "would you rather " game with my meals.

Would I rather eat two slices of store-bought pizza for 14 points or make my own pizza for seven and eat the whole thing?

The Exercise Factor: I actually didn't like the gym at all. At almost 400 pounds I felt very uncomfortable going into one.

These days, I work out doing Zumba and cardio 4-5 days a week for an hour each session.

The Current Day-to-Day: I'm excited to get up in the mornings now. I no longer wish for nights to come so I can sleep the days away. I'm energetic and I'm usually the first one begging to go out for a hike and start the day!

Maintaining isn't really in my forecast right now as I am still losing, but when I hit plateaus I'm sure as heck great at it!

Plateaus suck! I've hit two of them since my weight loss journey started. I just remain calm and trust myself not to get frustrated. The thing with plateaus is yes, your're not seeing numbers move but you're seeing it elsewhere — clothes are looser, you are training harder. Trust yourself and keep at it.

You'll bust through it — I promise!

Final Thoughts: If you're struggling to lose weight, just remember that it's not hard to lose weight but it's hard to lose it overnight.

This is truthfully the first and only thing I've truly done for myself and I'm rocking it!!

No one talks about the uncomfortable. I've not only lost a ton of weight but I've lost people who I thought were great friends. In the end, the journey I have taken has given me the most fulfilling life I only dreamed of! I'm showing my kids (step-children) how mom did it, I'm showing doctors that they were wrong! I'm a Weight Watchers Canadian Ambassador and I'm inspiring others to get out and make this a lifestyle! I've won! I'm loving every moment.

My husband married me at my heaviest and loved me for me. That's all I can ask for.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.