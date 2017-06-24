One of the capybaras who escaped from High Park Zoo in Toronto, shown here in June 2016. The two, Bonnie and Clyde, had babies in February, and their babies now have names. (Photo: Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO — The offspring of Toronto's wandering capybaras now have names — Alex, Geddy and Neil, for members of the band, Rush.

The High Park Zoo says the "capybabies" were born in February to famed escape artists Bonnie and Clyde.

The elder capybaras, which resemble oversized tail-less beavers, became celebrities when they escaped last May and eluded zoo staff and animal detectives for weeks.

Their daring escape led to dozens of sightings. One capybara was eventually caught June 12 and the other remained free until June 28.

The zoo has said the couple credits their "long time apart" for kindling the passion that led to the birth of the three pups.

Coun. Sarah Doucette, whose ward includes High Park, says nearly 45,000 people voted in a contest held to determine the triplets' names.

Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart and Geddy Lee of Rush at the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Mark Sullivan/FilmMagic)

Runners-up included "Snap, Crackle and Pop", and "Mocha, Chino and Latte."

Doucette says the winning set of names received more than 30,000 votes.

Rush is a legendary Canadian rock band made up of singer Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson, and drummer Neil Peart. Lee said Saturday he was thrilled the capybabies were named after the band.

