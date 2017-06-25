ADVERTISEMENT

If there's one thing Justin Trudeau loves to do, it's celebrate.

From Pride parades to Star Wars Day to reconnecting with old friends, the Canadian prime minister has a sense of occasion that is seemingly unparalleled.

And that holds true for religious holidays as well.

In honour of Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic celebration of the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Trudeau put out the following message to Muslims in Canada and around the world.

He also issued a press release, stating, "Canada's cultural diversity is one of our greatest strengths and sources of pride. This year, as we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, we recognize the invaluable contributions the Muslim community makes to our national fabric."

And if responses on social media are anything to go by, it's just the message people have been waiting to hear.

The responses included a message from a Syrian refugee in Toronto, who expressed his appreciation for his new homeland.

Trudeau, however, is hardly the first Canadian leader to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. In 2015, then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper invited Muslim leaders to his house to break the fast, reportedly saying, "Like so many others, the followers of Islam have, overwhelmingly, come to Canada, seeking freedom, opportunity and tolerance.

"This house belongs ultimately to all Canadians. And I hope all Canadians, especially our Muslim friends and neighbours, share in these blessings tonight."