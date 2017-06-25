All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    LCBO Strike Averted With Tentative Contract Deal

    The liquor board and the OPSEU inked a deal minutes after the strike deadline passed.

    06/25/2017 23:52 EDT | Updated 10 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press

    TORONTO — A tentative contract agreement has been reached averting a strike by LCBO workers that was set to begin at midnight.

    The agreement was signed shortly after the strike deadline passed, and was announced in a release from the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

    Union president Warren "Smokey'' Thomas said details of the accord would not be released before union members have a chance to examine it over the next few days.

    Andrew Francis Wallace via Getty Images
    An LCBO store on Cooper St. in Toronto, July 26, 2016.

    A ratification vote has not yet been scheduled, but Thomas said the union's bargaining team is unanimously recommending members accept the deal.

    The agreement was negotiated with the help of a mediator who imposed a media blackout on the talks.

    The 8,000 unionized LCBO workers have been without a contract since March 31, and voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike in April.

    The LCBO had extended store hours for its outlets the past couple of days to allow customers more time to stock up in case there was a job action.

