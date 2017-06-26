ADVERTISEMENT

TORONTO — Air Miles is raising some of the recent daily limits imposed on redeeming miles for in-store purchases from retailers.

The customer loyalty program says the new daily limit on Air Miles Cash redemptions, in most cases, has been raised to $100.

Air Miles has set a different limit for in-store redemptions at Shell — capped at $60 per transaction.

The new limits, effective Monday, are up from a $50 limit set in April.

In-store redemptions of Air Miles Cash points were briefly stopped in March due to the discovery that some stolen cash miles had been used to make purchases.

Abandoned plan to void unused Air Miles

In April, some Air Miles collectors expressed frustration with the $50 limit because it was down from $750 prior to the suspension.

The rewards program also angered many members last year with its proposal to void unused Air Miles after five years, only to abandon that plan weeks before it was to take effect.

The back track on the five-year limit also provoked outcry from members who said they redeemed their miles thinking they were about to expire and wouldn't if they had known Air Miles was going to walk back from that policy.