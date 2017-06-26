BET Awards Red Carpet 2017: Our Favourite Looks Of The Night

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a night to remember!

On Sunday, June 25, the celebs came out to play on the red silver carpet at the 2017 BET Awards and they didn't disappoint.

For those who aren't aware (and who are you??), celebs who walk the BET Awards carpet are known for bringing it (this ain't the stuffy Grammys), so we're likely to see lots of skin, bright pops of colour, tons of minis, major shoe game, and unique looks you won't find at any other award show. (Plus, the men are just as stylish as the women!)

For example, one of our favourite outfits was a denim look worn by "Black-ish's" Yara Shahidi, who paired her unique dress with huge hoop earrings, feathered heels and beautiful natural curls. As for the dudes, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, and Demetrius Shipp Jr. looked bangin'.

Check out our favourite BET Awards 2017 red carpet looks below.

Yara Shahidi

Actress Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Justine Skye

Actress Justine Skye arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Amber Rose

Amber Rose at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Issa Rae

Actress Issa Rae attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Jada Pinkett Smith

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Logan Browning

Actress Logan Browning attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Chloe and Halle

Chloe Bailey (L) and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle arrive at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Dascha Polanco

Actress Dascha Polanco attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Lovie Simone

Actress Lovie Simone arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Skai Jackson

Actress Skai Jackson arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Remy Ma

Rapper Remy Ma attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Sierra McClain

Sierra McClain arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Pearl Thusi

Actress Pearl Thusi arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Yvette Nicole Brown

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Kat Graham

Kat Graham attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

La La Anthony

La La Anthony at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Marsai Martin

Actress Marsai Martin arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

LeToya Luckett

Actress LeToya Luckett arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Nomzamo Mbatha

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper and his mother Lisa Bennett attend the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Demetrius Shipp Jr.

Demetrius Shipp Jr. at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

DJ Khaled