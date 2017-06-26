All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    Everything I Know About Filipino Culture I’ve Learned Through Tagalog Songs

    Singing love tunes in my basement was my introduction to my culture.

    07/07/2017 11:42 EDT | Updated 35 minutes ago

    HuffPost Canada

    Filipinos love to sing karaoke.

    Before you call me out for stereotyping the Asian nation and its people, hear me out: I'm a second-generation Filipino Canadian with a penchant for Magic Mic (not the stripper film — the karaoke device many/most/all Filipino families have in their home).

    Singing love songs in my basement wasn't only a great family pastime, it was my introduction to Filipino culture. Everything I know about my parents' country of origin I learned through song, and in the video above, I share these lessons with you.

    I discovered that Filipinos love dance crazes, have grandiose ideas about love, and that parents have a unique dynamic with their children.

    I also learned a few things about myself: I realized that the size of my nose and the colour of my skin doesn't tell my whole story.

    Watch the video above to learn about Filipino culture through song.

    MORE:born and raisedcanada 150canada dayfilipino culturefilipino musicLivingmusictagalog