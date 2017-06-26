ADVERTISEMENT

Filipinos love to sing karaoke.

Before you call me out for stereotyping the Asian nation and its people, hear me out: I'm a second-generation Filipino Canadian with a penchant for Magic Mic (not the stripper film — the karaoke device many/most/all Filipino families have in their home).

Singing love songs in my basement wasn't only a great family pastime, it was my introduction to Filipino culture. Everything I know about my parents' country of origin I learned through song, and in the video above, I share these lessons with you.

I discovered that Filipinos love dance crazes, have grandiose ideas about love, and that parents have a unique dynamic with their children.

I also learned a few things about myself: I realized that the size of my nose and the colour of my skin doesn't tell my whole story.

Watch the video above to learn about Filipino culture through song.