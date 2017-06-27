ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in the market for a new word to add to your vocabulary, "Sesquicentennial" might come in handy right about now, as Canada Day approaches.

Canada is turning 150 years young on July 1st — a spring chicken compared to the world's oldest country, San Marino. Still, despite our country's relative youth, it's a milestone birthday. Naturally, this calls for an epic nationwide party.

In honour of the occasion, some of Canada's most beloved homegrown brands and retailers have teamed up to bring us Canada 150 collections and special edition pieces that will make your revelry all the more patriotic.

Famously worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, Canadian-based Smythe unveiled a limited-edition version of their popular blazer in honour of Canada 150. The statement piece is emblazoned with a gold embroidered maple leaf that lets everyone know you're proudly Canadian, so you can finally take that badge off your backpack.

Several Canadian brands and retailers have partnered to spice up your white t-shirt game for Canada 150. This design — a collective effort from creative firm Sid Lee, retailer Hudson's Bay and designer Tanya Taylor represents unity and cultural diversity — values for which Canada has shown a particular affinity.

You didn't think Roots would bow out of releasing a Canada 150 collection, did you? Roots is one of Canada's most beloved homegrown retailers so naturally, they came out with one of the most stylish collections to celebrate the milestone.

A Canada Day pool party can only mean you need a patriotic swimsuit. Lucky for you, Sears Canada has got you covered with this bold red one-piece.

Joe Fresh might be opening stores around the world, but that doesn't mean the Canadian-based company doesn't remember its northern roots. For Canada's big birthday, Joe Fresh launched a collection of comfortable Canadian t-shirts, tanks and sweatpants for the whole family.

Tapping into Toronto's desire to show their local pride, Peace Collective shirts became a regular fixture in the bustling city. For Canada 150, the company extended their reach to appeal to the nation with their collection of Canada 150 shirts.

Brazen patriotism isn't for everyone. If subtle is more your style, show your Canadian pride with Korite's limited-edition Canada 150 collection of dainty pendants, charms or cufflinks for the guys. The Calgary-based jeweler is the official licensee for Canada 150 this year.

Moose Knuckles also offers a low-key nod to Canada with their McCabe Canvas Jacket that features a branded patch that mimics the Canadian flag and a front facing patch with the words "True North Strong and Free."

Shopping local is a great way to show support for your country. If you're looking for something handmade by a fellow Canadian, Etsy Canada should be your first stop. Tote around your essentials in this Maple Leaf Shoulder Bag, made with love in the St. Thomas, Ontario workroom of Suzanne Faris.

What's more Canadian than wearing a Canadian tuxedo on Canada Day? Wearing a Canadian tuxedo made by a Canadian denim company. Update your denim-on-denim look with Vancouver-born Fidelity Denim's Canada 150 commemorative jeans that put a modern spin on the popular 1970's paperboy fit.

The Provincial Florals collection available at The Drake General Store takes a different approach to celebrating Canada in style — there's not a single maple leaf or a hint of red and white to be found. Instead, the whimsical collection pays homage to each of our province's official flowers. Hats, t-shirts and socks are adorned with the pretty patterns of Newfoundland's Purple Pitcher Plant and B.C's Flowering Dogwood, among others.