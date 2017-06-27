All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Lawrence Cannon Stepping Down As Canada's Ambassador To France In September

    Ex-cabinet minister thanks Harper, Trudeau for opportunity

    06/27/2017 13:57 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Lawrence Cannon arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 14, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESSAP-Francois Mori

    OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to France will be stepping down at the end of September.

    Lawrence Cannon is thanking former prime minister Stephen Harper for appointing him in May 2012 and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for asking him to stay on a bit longer.

    His mandate was to have expired last May but was discreetly renewed last week by the Privy Council on the recommendation of Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

    Cannon announced his new departure date on his Twitter account today.

    Cannon served in the Harper cabinet between 2006 and 2011 before he was defeated in the general election that year.

