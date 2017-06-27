Serena Williams Has The Best Response To Tennis Player's Sexist Comment

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're going to go after Serena Williams, you better be prepared to lose.

On Sunday, retired American tennis player John McEnroe made a sexist comment about the greatest athlete of all time, telling NPR's "Weekend Edition Sunday" host Lulu Garcia-Navarro that Williams wouldn't be as "great" if she were playing against men.

Serena Williams of the US holds up the trophy following her victory over Venus Williams of the US in the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017. (PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

When Garcia-Navarro asked McEnroe why he chose to specify that Williams was the "best female athlete ever" rather than the "best athlete ever," he responded: "Well, because if she was in, if she played the men's circuit she'd be like 700 in the world."

He then tried to backtrack, giving the currently No. 4 TWA ranked player a backhanded compliment.

"That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player. I do, but the reality of what would happen would be I think something that perhaps it'd be a little higher, perhaps it'd be a little lower. And on a given day, Serena could beat some players," he said.

"I believe because she's so incredibly strong mentally that she could overcome some situations where players would choke 'cause she's been in it so many times, so many situations at Wimbledon, The U.S. Open, etc. But if she had to just play the circuit — the men's circuit — that would be an entirely different story," he continued.

These kinds of misogynistic comments are unfortunately nothing new for the celebrated tennis star, who is pregnant with her first child (and still competing!), but, like the pro she is, Williams took to Twitter and shut. it. down. in the classiest way ever.

In two tweets directed at McEnroe, Williams straight up tells him to keep his sexist comments to himself.

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

And Twitter lit up:

"She'd be like 700 in the world." – Retired tennis champ John McEnroe serving a backhanded compliment.



Serena Williams: pic.twitter.com/5bJuauCjzZ — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 26, 2017

Let John McEnroe win a major while he is literally creating new human life inside his evil body and then he can talk about Serena Williams. https://t.co/kRVjMYJee8 — 💜🏳️‍🌈 ♿️✡️ Amadi (@amaditalks) June 26, 2017

John McEnroe is every man whose tried to tear down success of a more talented woman because they can't stand the idea of women being better. — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) June 27, 2017

I'd like to see John McEnroe do anything while pregnant, let alone be a champion. https://t.co/naoHlrZetA — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) June 27, 2017

But Williams has already moved on from McEnroe's nonsense. Just hours after she issued her fiery reply, she tweeted (and Instagrammed) a photo of her brand new Vanity Fair cover, featuring her gorgeous naked pregnant body à la Demi Moore.

Stunning.

And just to make sure y'all understand, as ESPN points out, Williams has 23 singles Grand Slams and 14 more in doubles. Roger Federer, the male tennis player? He has 18 singles Slams and none in doubles.

