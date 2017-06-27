Stefanie McClelland, Former Customs Agent, Sentenced For Letting 182 Kilos Of Cocaine Into Canada

Packages containing cocaine and other substances are piled up before their incineration at a military base in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Thursday.

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, Que. — A former customs agent has been given an 11-year prison term for turning a blind eye to the importation of 182 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.

A Quebec judge sentenced Stefanie McClelland in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu on Tuesday after a jury convicted the mother of four last month.

The Crown was seeking a 15-year prison term, while the defence suggested five years.

In December 2014, McClelland allowed a vehicle carrying unconcealed bags of cocaine to enter Canada at the Lacolle border crossing.

11 ans de pénitencier pour l'ex-douanière Stefanie McClelland qui a laissé entrer 182 kg de cocaïne à la douane @icimontreal pic.twitter.com/tGcx8fWq5g — Geneviève Garon (@GenevieveGaron) June 27, 2017

She testified she was distracted at the time.

Testimony revealed McClelland had sent a text message to the alleged head of a drug-trafficking ring to tell him she was at the Nexus entry point. The drug-laden vehicle arrived just minutes later and sailed through in a matter of seconds without its occupants having their passports checked.

