Taraji P. Henson Debuts Shorter, Curly Hair For The Best Reason

Taraji P. Henson proves she's all about that #blackgirlmagic.

Over the weekend, the Golden Globe-winning actress debuted her natural curls with an ultra short style.

Shaved close at the sides, Henson's curls flourish at the top. But her stylist says that's not the finished looked.

In an interview with Refinery 29, her longtime stylist, Tym Wallace, said the short 'do was the actress' decision. "She was just like, 'I want to cut my hair,'" he said. "She already had an undercut, and it was growing in. She was loving how her curls looked, and was like, 'If we're gonna cut it, we're gonna cut it all.' She's like, 'I trust you.'"

Wallace went on to applaud Henson for her courage in showing off her natural curls. "It's great to see a woman of her stature embrace her hair, and [cut] it so short. There's a difference between wearing a natural textured wig or weave, and actually wearing your natural hair," he said. "She's showing that she's all for the black girl magic — showing these young black girls that you are not defined by what society paints as beautiful when it comes to a black woman and her hair."

Going short can be a shock for many, but Wallace said Henson embraced the look immediately. "She fell in love. She felt so free and liberated," he recalled.

So in love, Wallace said she's gone even shorter since she shared the look on social media. "We'll debut it at the right time," Wallace teased. "That won't be for a while."