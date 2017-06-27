All Sections
    • NEWS

    Trudeau Pose For Delta Air Lines' Magazine Sends Twitter Into Overdrive

    Another day, another Trudeau meme.

    06/27/2017 14:48 EDT | Updated 52 minutes ago

    It's that time of the month (or week?) again where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sets the Internet on fire by doing something fairly mundane for regular human beings but slightly unusual for political leaders.

    Fresh off his appearance at Toronto's Pride parade — where he sported colourful socks imprinted with the Muslim greeting "Eid Mubarak" — Trudeau has once again kicked Twitter into overdrive with this cover for the July issue of Delta Air Lines' magazine, Sky:

    Of course, it led to a bunch of users on the social network firing off jokes, like one person who noted the "spread-eagle crotch" pose:

    Others poked fun at how the cover made the PM/former teacher look like a "cool" substitute teacher:

    And as usual, there were the tweets fawning over the PM:

    In a press release, the airline's director of sales in Canada says Delta was "thrilled" to feature Trudeau on the cover as part of its celebration for the country's upcoming 150th birthday. The promotion includes a fare sale, and on July 1 some flights will feature "Canadian snacks."

