Trudeau Pose For Delta Air Lines' Magazine Sends Twitter Into Overdrive

ADVERTISEMENT

It's that time of the month (or week?) again where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sets the Internet on fire by doing something fairly mundane for regular human beings but slightly unusual for political leaders.

Fresh off his appearance at Toronto's Pride parade — where he sported colourful socks imprinted with the Muslim greeting "Eid Mubarak" — Trudeau has once again kicked Twitter into overdrive with this cover for the July issue of Delta Air Lines' magazine, Sky:

.@Delta celebrates Canada's 150th with fare sale; Prime Minister Trudeau Sky cover story https://t.co/cZzPHjxggm pic.twitter.com/wwZdjPnCs7 — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) June 27, 2017

Of course, it led to a bunch of users on the social network firing off jokes, like one person who noted the "spread-eagle crotch" pose:

Framing "prime time" around his spread-eagle crotch is just bad framing.

Or is it genius... https://t.co/0EFzuQ5PRq — Beth Elderkin (@BethElderkin) June 27, 2017

that is some serious manspreading — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) June 27, 2017

Others poked fun at how the cover made the PM/former teacher look like a "cool" substitute teacher:

If all of Justin Trudeau's magazine covers could be inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer moving forward, that would be great. pic.twitter.com/Si95ILTmJC — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 27, 2017

Class, throw away your textbooks, I'm the cool sub... https://t.co/0xjl9ccTBB — Slade Sohmer (@Slade) June 27, 2017

JT look like he's about to start rapping Shakespeare to relate to inner-city youth https://t.co/l6RJvJidnb — ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) June 27, 2017

And as usual, there were the tweets fawning over the PM:

how did delta know the only way to get me to read its in flight magazine is to show me a pic of justin trudeau sitting backwards on a chair pic.twitter.com/uRpQohCvno — Joanna Rothkopf (@joannarothkopf) June 27, 2017

This is what a leader looks like. #swoon ⚡️ "Justin Trudeau is on the cover of Delta's inflight magazine "https://t.co/tL8Lphnj9M — Angelina SciFiMom (@FireflyGeekGirl) June 27, 2017

In a press release, the airline's director of sales in Canada says Delta was "thrilled" to feature Trudeau on the cover as part of its celebration for the country's upcoming 150th birthday. The promotion includes a fare sale, and on July 1 some flights will feature "Canadian snacks."

Also On HuffPost: