Britney Spears Gets Real About Those Lip-Syncing Rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears might be a veteran in the music industry, but that doesn't mean she's immune to lip-syncing rumours.

Throughout her nearly 20-year career, the 35-year-old has been called out for not singing her own tracks at live engagements. Most notably, Spears' 2007 MTV VMAs performance of "Gimme More" fueled widespread rumours, as well as her ongoing residency in Las Vegas, which began in December 2013.

Britney Spears performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Most recently, however, Spears was accused of lip-syncing after her mic got caught in her hair during a concert in Tokyo earlier this month.

Spears addressed all the allegations against her in a new interview, and to say she's had enough of the rumours is a serious understatement. In fact, the singer revealed on an Israeli TV show that "it really pisses me off."

Exclusive: Britney in a new interview for the Israeli TV about her playback issue! pic.twitter.com/19NKnnRgH0 — Britney In Israel (@Stan4Godney) June 27, 2017

"I'm glad you're addressing this question because it's really funny," Spears said. "A lot of people think that I don't sing live. I usually, because I'm dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there's a mixture of my voice and the playback."

"It really pisses me off," she added, "because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?"

While Spears' argument seems fair enough, many fans on Twitter are still skeptical about her vocal skills.

"I do have a LITTLE BIT of playback there to make sure of my voice...". I love u Britney, but C'mon 😂 — Bayolet Charki ✨ (@lobosintabas) June 27, 2017

She can't sing live I've never saw a video of her singing in years she only sang live in '00s — xoxo, Selion (@SelionGallagher) June 27, 2017

Despite this, some fans are still standing by their favourite pop star, especially after Spears' song "Toxic" was leaked without autotune earlier this month, proving the singer has always had talent.

Listen to "Toxic" without autotune here:

Britney Spears performing "Toxic" without Autotune is legit! https://t.co/5Roz1xv96Z — Stoney (@GreatWallofChin) June 7, 2017