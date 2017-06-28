Chad Michael Murray Wears ‘Cinderella Story’ Costume To Prom For Cancer Patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Chad Michael Murray really is Prince Charming!

Thirteen years after gracing us as Austin Ames in the classic 2004 film "A Cinderella Story," the 35-year-old returned to his beloved character (and costume!) to surprise patients with cancer at their prom.

Donning the signature navy suit he wore in the rom-com, Murray attended the dance at the Children's Hospital of Orange County in California with his wife, Sarah Roemer.

I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom. 👑@chadmurray15 #CHOC #prom #austinames A post shared by Sarah Roemer (@rooeemer) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

"Thanku @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night," Murray wrote on Instagram. "Big win- IT STILL FITS!"

The actor also filmed a short clip of himself inside the venue, which revealed the prom's "Alice in Wonderland" theme. In the Instagram video, beautiful tall flowers and wild mushrooms decorate the hospital walls, as well as a sign that reads, "We're all mad here."

While it was touching to see Murray's excitement at the prom, it was his Instagram caption that really made us swoon. Not only did he reveal his joy to return to one of his most memorable characters for a good cause, but also that it was an honour to take his wife to her very first prom.

Murray is a family man, so it's not surprising that he would take time out of his day to make a guest appearance at a special prom. The actor and his wife have two young kids: a son, who was born in May 2015, and a daughter, who was born in March.

Other special guests who attended the Children's Hospital of Orange County's prom included actors Drake Bell and Jake T. Austin, as well as "Bachelor" alum Becca Tilley, E! News reports.