Cranes operate at a condominium under construction in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This week's newsletter is written by Ron Nurwisah, who has a small collection of charming fridge magnets.

It looks like it's going to be a cool summer for Toronto's real estate market. HuffPost Canada's business editor Daniel Tencer writes about the slowdown in prices. Most forecasters would say the GTA market is due for a soft landing rather than a crash. This might spell bad news for speculators looking to cash out of the market. But for young Torontonians looking to buy a new home, this might just be the break they need.

On the other hand, Better Dwelling points out that prices for Toronto's condos seem to be holding firm. But whether this pattern holds as the market cools further remains to be seen.

Our favourite read this week is this interview with architect Moshe Safdie, the man responsible for Montreal's iconic Habitat 67. Safdie also spoke to Architectural Digest on what it was like to live in the gorgeous building.

— Ron Nurwisah

Have any comments, questions, or stories to share about Canada's wild and woolly housing market? Share them with us.

The slowdown in Greater Toronto's housing market this spring appears to be more than a one-month blip.

A non-profit group has launched the site MyRent.quebec, where users can share and compare monthly rental rates and other details about their apartments such as utilities and whether pets are allowed.

Most of what's still being built in cities is pretty depressing: inhumane towers facing each other, shadow and light indiscriminately being blocked. Moshe Safdie, architect of Habitat 67

