Tim Hortons Brings Back ‘Roll Up The Rim’ To Prove We’ve Reached Peak Canada

With mere days days left until the country's 150th birthday, it appears we have reached peak Canada. As proof, consider the fact that Tim Hortons' Roll up the Rim contest is back for a second time this year.

The coffee and donuts chain announced the return of its hyper-popular contest on Wednesday morning, specifically timed for the Canada 150 festivities and running until July 21, "or until cup supplies last."

Along with the usual raft of prizes there are 10 "ultimate Canadian vacations" valued at $10,000 each.

"The grand prizes will give [winners] the opportunity to discover this beautiful country and design their own once-in-a-lifetime Canadian experience," Timmies said in a statement.

One little difference this time around: On losing cups, the rim reads "Happy Canada 150th" instead of "please play again." That left some Timmies customers a little bemused.

Somehow, this makes me more annoyed than "Please Play Again." pic.twitter.com/4UDsogfnGA — Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) June 28, 2017

What does this mean? Did I win Canada? Is this a creative way of telling my to please play again? Roll up the Rim stressing me in the summer pic.twitter.com/wAkWdaJIXq — B.Webb (@branwebb07) June 28, 2017

In all, the Canada 150 edition of Roll up the Rim to Win will offer up 16 million prizes, including 8,000 $50 Tim Cards.

But as is often the case, customers are already grumbling about all the cups that aren't winners.

Celebrating 150 years of not winning roll up the rim! #RollUp150 #Canada150 😂 pic.twitter.com/57rxlxMqTN — Jasmine Chan (@jsmnchn) June 28, 2017

Real excited to go 0-27 on roll up the rim twice in one year — kor (@koralhaner) June 28, 2017

