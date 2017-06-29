ADVERTISEMENT

It's the '60s baby, yeah! (At least, that's what the Duchess of Cambridge is making us think.)

Wearing a cute Gucci tweed dress that's giving us major mod vibes, Kate Middleton visited London's Victoria and Albert Museum to officially open its new exhibition gallery.

The black-and-white dress, which, according to The Mirror, costs £1,790 (about $3,000), featured a red trim, pockets, and faux pearl buttons. The Duchess accessorized her chic look with a red suede clutch and navy blue LK Bennett "Art" block heels.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during an official visit to the new V&A exhibition road quarter at Victoria & Albert Museum on June 29, 2017 in London, England. The V&A Exhibition Road Quarter was designed by British Architect Amanda Levete. (Photo by DMC/GC Images)

But it wasn't fashion that drew Middleton to the V&A. (Although, if you do find yourself in London in the next couple of months you should definitely check out their Balenciaga exhibit, which is fab.) Middleton, if you recall, has a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews, so it's only natural that she be interested in promoting the museum.

Kate has also lent her profile to other similar causes — she's the patron of the National Portrait Gallery in London and has participated in a few fundraising galas for it.

The Duchess is also a budding artist — eagle-eyed spectators at sister Pippa Middleton's wedding discovered that Kate drew a sketch of the church where Pippa and her husband got married on the cover of the order of service.

Perhaps one day a piece of art by the Duchess will be hanging up in a museum. And if this ever happens, we will be first in line to see it.