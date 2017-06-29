All Sections
    • NEWS

    Monalisa Perez Says She Shot Pedro Ruiz III To Death In YouTube Stunt Gone Wrong

    Pedro Ruiz III died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

    06/29/2017 09:04 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    • The Associated Press

    HALSTAD, Minn. — A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.

    Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III.

    According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. She says she fired from about a foot (0.3 metres) away.

    Authorities say Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

    The victim's aunt, Claudia Ruiz, tells WDAY-TV that the couple played pranks and put them on YouTube.

    Perez was granted a public defender and released on $7,000 bail.

    The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

