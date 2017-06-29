ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing distracts more than an ill-fitting yoga pant when trying to focus on the task at hand.

Sure, a pretty print or classic colour is nice, but what makes or breaks a decision to buy is the size and functionality of said pair of pants.

We're fairly confident we're not alone in the search for flattering and supportive activewear, so we've taken the guesswork out of your next workout-shop with these top picks, chosen with particular care to honour and accommodate a variety of body types.

While most styles fit true to size, it's always worth trying them on if possible, or carefully checking the style guides and notes when shopping online.

Made of trademarked body hugging Excel fabric, this full-length tight is designed with a higher rise to fit smoothly without digging in. We put them to the test at Misfit Studio for a fusion of dance, yoga, and pilates, and did not once have to adjust them despite an eternity of crunches and elongating movements. We appreciated the support of these tights moving with us (thanks four-way stretch!), and the mesh and cut-out details kept things cool.

We took the Luluemon Wunder Under HR 7/8 Tight to Toronto Yoga Mamas for a regular Vinyasa class with a kundalini twist, and adored the way they fit from the second we slipped them on. Confident we had coverage where we wanted it in these snug-fitting high-waisted tights, we were able to focus solely on our technique. We may have toppled out of a pose or two, but our slinky Wunder Unders certainly stayed put!

We put the Titika Heart Mesh Cut Out Legging to the test with an Aerial yoga class at Whole Life Balance, which involves dangling as gracefully as possible from suspended silks. Constantly in motion, transitioning from deep hip openers and tumbling into inversions, we had to work on holding onto both our nerves and the slippery silks, but our faithful leggings stayed with us the entire time! The back mesh design is super cute and functional for ventilation, and the fabric is moisture-wicking, which we greatly appreciated; as it turns out, yoga-ing upside down is both addictively exhilarating and intensely sweat inducing!

We paired Lorna Jane's Layla Ultimate Core tights with an ultimate core workout at the Joga House to see how they'd hold up with Canada's own Real Housewife-patented brand of athlete-adored yoga. We sweated through lunge after lunge, and plank after optional second pushup, but the tights held; reinforced with strategically placed panels for support and core stability, the Layla Ultimate Core Tight were the ideal workout buddy!

We took the Roots High Waist Mesh Panel Legging to the mat for a home practice full of favourite stretches and sun salutations, and then kept them on to do the school run and pick up the groceries. The perfect combo of comfortably snug, and subtly chic, there were no need for adjustments with this stretchy comfortable fit, leaving both hands free to go from Namaste to chasing a little guy around the neighbourhood. Watch out for a classic, multi-seasonal take on this activewear tight — the Park Legging makes its debut in July, with similar functional detailing, minus the mesh.

We loved the barely-there fit and buttery soft feel of these light compression yoga pants made with Lululemon's patented sweat-wicking and four-way stretch fabric, and wore them for an inspiring Vinyasa class at Downward Dog Studio. DD is revered for its precise attention to alignment, and these thinner tights helped us make the subtle adjustments to our poses necessary to go deeper into the practice, while the flattering high-rise kept everything in place during Ashtanga-rooted inversions and twists.

We threw on these beautiful boho print compression fit leggings to attend a meditation circle, and they stayed comfortably put while we attempted 60 minutes of mindfulness. We continued our evening practice with a stretchy candlelit yoga session back home, and these eco-friendly, high-waisted leggings offered the support we needed to intuitively navigate our way through a yin-inspired flow of backbends and forward folds. Note to taller gals: these tights are made with extra length in the legs (yay!), and are also customizable; you can chop 'em at your desired length since they're designed not to fray. As suggested by the brand, due to the supportive fit we sized up in this style; if you happen to forget this tip when ordering, Wolven Threads will facilitate a size switch at no extra charge.

With one of the most accessible price points of the lot, and coming highly recommended by style expert and celebrated #Curvygirl Meredith Shaw, Joe Fresh's Stretch Active Legging are all aces when it comes to choosing an active-wear pant with a flattering fit. We slipped ours on and ran them through the paces with an afternoon yoga flow class in the park, and are happy to report they surpassed expectations; we appreciated the higher coverage at the waist and loved that the cropped length stayed in place even while our bare feet were wobbling in the grass!

The OG of athleisure and incorporating sexy mesh paneling into sleek performance active wear, Michi's Apex Crop Legging were love at first unexpectedly silky fit! We test drove them through flowing sun salutations, and balancing poses, and enjoyed the way the eight-way stretch and breathable fabric allowed us to get lost in the flow without breaking for a wardrobe adjustment. And speaking of wardrobe, these leggings are definitely stylish enough to sport to your lunch date, perhaps a well-earned reward for all that hard work on the mat!

A great alternative to a straight-up legging, the Titika Simona Jogger offers a stylish roomier fit, with a comfortable higher waist. We toted ours to a yoga getaway and tested them out sans mat for some acro-yoga; their four-way-stretch enabled us to engage in some serious fun and playful movements, and their quick-dry fabric meant these yoga pants were ready to move again as soon as we were! Thanks to the on-trend styling and pretty asymmetrical lace panel, these joggers transitioned to dinner and drinks just as well as they fared for our practice, the perfect multi-functional piece!





We took these bestselling Titika Lucky Amazon Leggings to a Core Fusion class at YYoga and loved the way the poly-lycra blend and four-way stretch supported our muscles and kept everything in place while we worked our way through an all-about-abs yoga class. The lean fit and length in the legs meant no adjustments as we flowed and floated and balanced and crunched, and the moisture-wicking breathable fabric kept us cool even as the room and the practice heated up!

While four-way stretch and moisture-wicking performance fabric make these tights an easy choice for a more strenuous yoga class, we chose to take ours to a luxurious restorative session at Yoga Space, where the soft supple fabric was the ideal complement to a series of supportive poses designed to offer deep relaxation. The multi-functional waistband provided extra warmth and support folded up, while offering the versatility to wear it down for a warmer workout.

We packed this bamboo-blend crop legging for a weekend of yoga-ing up north, where they not only proved themselves on the yoga mat, but also as an ideal travel essential. Soft and stretchy and naturally anti-bacterial (props to bamboo!) they worked wonderfully for a gentle yoga practice (and CONFESSION, we liked the fit so much we slept in them that night and wore them straight out of bed for a morning hike!).