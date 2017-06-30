5 Reasons To Get An Aloe Vera Plant

ADVERTISEMENT

It's more than just a houseplant — aloe vera is an all-natural healer, too.

Anyone who's had a bad sunburn probably already knows the benefits of aloe vera gel. But the sticky substance found beneath the skin of the vibrant green succulent does a lot more than soothe overly sun-exposed skin.

In the video above by Oxygen Two, we discover five health benefits of aloe vera that will make you want to start growing it at home.

For example, did you know that you can use it as a mouth rinse? It's true. 100 per cent pure aloe vera juice can be used as mouthwash and when used repetitively, can be as effective at reducing plaque as commercial mouthwashes.

Aloe's also a game changer when it comes to your beauty routine. Aloe gel not only improves skin elasticity, it also prevents wrinkles and of course, moisturizes.

And just because it's typically used topically, doesn't mean you can't ingest it. When consumed, it can also improve blood sugar levels in diabetics, assist with poor digestion, and relieve constipation.