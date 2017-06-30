This Model Looks Like A Real-Life Barbie

ADVERTISEMENT

She's a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world.

Nyadak Duckie Thot, an Australian-Sudanese model, was known for being a contestant on "Australia's Next Top Model" but her fame has spread on the Internet thanks to her unique doll-like features.

An Instagram photo Thot posted recently shows the stunning model wearing a gold-and-black fringed dress and sporting straight tresses with bangs, causing fans to freak out over how much she looks like a Barbie doll IRL.

Ducks after dark. A post shared by Duckie Thot (@duckieofficial) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

"You look like a real Barbie," one commenter wrote, while another wrote, "Talk about black barbie...Gal is ya! Feeling you #100."

Although most comments were directed towards the model's looks, one commenter was more interested in what she was wearing, writing, "Please tell me. Where the dress is from?" (It's true, her dress is gorgeous.)

Twitter also had fun with Thot's Barbie-esque appearance, writing fun comments about her unique looks.

I..... I just can't your so beautiful 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/zBdkJaCRh1 — nae🎈 (@lulnaeeeee) June 27, 2017

No, we're not jealous at all...

But Thot took her newfound fame in stride and responded to fans with a hilarious photo of a dishevelled Barbie.

I'm not perfect. Sometimes, a girl slips pic.twitter.com/T3PY3kymWY — Duckie Thot (@duckie_thot) June 28, 2017

"I'm not perfect. Sometimes, a girl slips," she tweeted out alongside the photo.

Girl, we think we love you.

Her sense of humour about her appearance might be a result of the bullying she has received in the past about her looks.

Last year, Thot explained to Teen People why she thinks black models are bullied about their natural hair.

"Being a black woman, we haven't really been taught how to take care of our natural hair — we've only been taught how to hide it. I think hair companies, the media, hairstylists, and the industry itself are to blame," she said. "They haven't made the same efforts to ensure black women are looked after in their most natural form. If you really think about it, it's the black women on YouTube who have really held it down with their natural hair tutorials. I think [the industry] should really take ownership and start to invest into us."

Next stop MILAN ✈️ Excited to work in Milan for the first time! 💙 A post shared by Duckie Thot (@duckieofficial) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

We're pretty sure she'd look gorgeous no matter what her hair looks like.