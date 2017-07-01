What's 140 metres long, weighs more than a ton and has a lot of patriotism?
No, it's not Toronto's giant duck. It's a massive Canadian flag on display in Vancouver's Stanley Park for Canada Day.
It's reportedly the largest Canadian flag in the world.
Immigrant Zhen Zhong Li created the flag. Local MP Don Davies helped to get Li's creation displayed in Brockton Oval.
With the world's largest Canadian flag in Stanley Park! Come see it tomorrow at Brockton Oval #Canada150 #CanadaDay2017 #Vancouver #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/dJeGQHce2k— Don Davies, MP (@DonDavies) July 1, 2017
The flag measures 140 metres by 70 metres wide and was made with the help of Zhen's friends and family, CBC News reported.
Here's another look at it.
No big deal.... just found Canada's largest flag is all. #DiscoveryDayTrips #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/ydoYeM4oxH— Stanley Park Brewing (@StanleyParkBrew) July 1, 2017
But to really get an idea of the flag's size you need to see it from the air.
#Vancouver is marking #Canada150 in a big way: With a record-breaking flag in Stanley Park https://t.co/nfZvUdKtqt pic.twitter.com/eigmPQNMB3— CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) June 30, 2017
Wow.
