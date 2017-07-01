Peter Mansbridge's Canada Day Goodbye Gets Emotional

CBC anchor Peter Mansbridge gets emotional as he finishes his Canada Day broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

TORONTO — Peter Mansbridge ended his run as CBC's main anchor Saturday saying he wasn't a "fan of long goodbyes", but was a "fan of long thank yous."

"I thank the people that I work with," Mansbridge said as he wrapped up CBC's coverage of Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa on Saturday.

"I have been extremely lucky over all this time to have worked in this place," he said. "It has been just a fabulous experience."

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped by where Mansbridge was broadcasting in Ottawa and paid tribute to the veteran anchor.

"Thank you for being a steady hand and a steady voice for us always through the years, we're going to miss you," Trudeau told Mansbridge.

Justin Trudeau surprised Peter Mansbridge during his final CBC broadcast, and the crowd gave Peter a special sendoff https://t.co/11O2C45If2 pic.twitter.com/i7yfXE4Pg6 — The National (@CBCTheNational) July 1, 2017

The prime minister wasn't the only one who paid tribute to the broadcaster. Crowds in Ottawa for Canada Day chanted 'Peter, Peter', prompting Mansbridge to get a bit emotional.

Mansbridge anchored CBC's "The National" for the final time Friday, saying it has been "quite the ride."

"Thanks for watching all these years, it's been quite the ride for me, but always a privilege to be a part of bringing the national story home to you from wherever that story may be," said Mansbridge at the end of the hour-long show. "I can only hope you found it worthwhile, too. Goodbye."

All through the weekend tributes for Mansbridge from notable and ordinary Canadians have flooded social media.

To me, Peter Mansbridge is everything that Canada is. Soft-spoken and earnest. Adept, with humility. Class personified.



Thank-You Peter. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/OjHeCMrpJT — Adam Ramsay (@adam_ramsay) July 1, 2017

MAKE PETER MANSBRIDGE CRY ON LIVE TELEVISION YOU CAN DO IT CANADA — ur killing me, jump (@JodiesJumpsuit) July 1, 2017

One of the greatest Canadian Broadcasters of all time=Peter Mansbridge! You will be missed! Thank You @petermansbridge #Canada150 — 🇨🇦Rita Q🇨🇦 (@Ritaquag) July 1, 2017

@petermansbridge I thank you for your service. I grew up watching you and had a little tear in my eye when I just watched you say good bye — LakeSide (@LakeSideToronto) July 1, 2017

Mansbridge, 68, said in an interview this week that he didn't intend to make a big fuss of his last appearance on the flagship newscast as anchor.

Mansbridge revealed his retirement plans last year. The CBC has not yet indicated how it will replace him.

The network ran a tribute to Mansbridge's 50-year career in a segment broadcast on Thursday's "The National" and has been paying tribute to him in some of its other programs during the past week.

Mansbridge has anchored the newscast since his predecessor Knowlton Nash stepped down in 1988.

With files from the HuffPost Canada

Earlier on HuffPost Canada: