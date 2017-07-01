All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Trump Tweets About Canada Day Before Ripping Into 'Fake News' Rant

    "Too bad!"

    07/01/2017 10:25 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    Jim Bourg / Reuters
    U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while speaking in the Rose Garden with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on June 30, 2017.

    U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off Saturday with an accolade about his "new found friend" Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — right before ripping into a rant about "fake news" and journalists.

    Trump addressed his tweet to "all the great people of Canada."

    Minutes later, the U.S. president unleashed tweets directed at CNN and journalists from MSNBC. Trump also mentioned the panel he launched to probe his widely-discredited claim that millions of people voted illegally in the last presidential election. (Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 2.9 million votes).

    Trump sparked yet more controversy this week with sexist insults against "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski and jabs at her co-host Joe Scarborough.

    The pair responded with an editorial in the Washington Post questioning the president's mental state.

    In a "Morning Joe" appearance Friday, the hosts said White House officials threatened that a negative story would appear in the National Enquirer about them if they did not apologize to Trump for saying critical things about him.

    PM: Trump tweets a 'new wrinkle' in diplomacy

    Though sometimes seen as a kind of "anti-Trump," Trudeau has long said he can work with his unpredictable U.S. counterpart.

    After the U.S. slapped a new round of import tariffs on Canadian softwood this week, Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa that Canada will stand its ground and keep working for a new deal.

    In a panel discussion with the New York Times late last month on Canada-U.S. relations, Trudeau called Trump a "deal-maker" and good listener.

    "What I've found from this president is he will listen to arguments made, he will look at the ensemble of facts and proposals of impacts you put together, and he will be open to shifting his position. That's something we can definitely work with," the prime minister said.

    Trudeau was also asked about the president's tweets and whether or not he stay up at night to see what Trump may say next.

    "There's no question that the way the president chooses to speak directly to people through social media is a new wrinkle in international diplomacy," Trudeau said at the time.

    When Trudeau Met Trump

