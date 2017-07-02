Rear view of a police officer in Montreal on March 19, 2017.

MONTREAL — Black activist groups say police should have no role in responding to mental health crises.

They made the call on Sunday in the wake of last week's police shooting of a Montreal man.

About 200 people attended a protest in front of the apartment where Pierre Coriolan died. Demonstrators then marched to Places des Arts to take the stage at the Jazz Festival.

The vigil was organized by anti-racism groups including Black Lives Matter, Montreal Noir and Hoodstock, CBC News reports.

Black folks invented jazz. So we took over Mtl jazz fest to honour #PierreCoriolan #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/9FEv5UivSh — Emilie Nicolas (@Emilie_Ni) July 2, 2017

Quebec's police watchdog says they believe Coriolan, 58, was distressed and holding a screwdriver in each hand when police arrived at his apartment last Tuesday.

He was shot several times in the moments that followed and later died in hospital.

The group Black Lives Matters says Coriolan's death is part of a pattern of police violence against people who are black or mentally ill.

Coriolan's death shares parallels with the killing of Andrew Loku, a black man shot to death by Toronto police in 2015, Black Lives Matter Toronto wrote on Facebook.

montreal is showing up today to honour a black man killed by police #PierreCoriolan pic.twitter.com/HX6Mot2uIp — Desmond Cole (@DesmondCole) July 2, 2017

"Both Black men were killed in their homes by police, both were from immigrant communities, both police departments refused to release the names of the police officers who killed the men, and in both cases the police and the media actively engaged in a campaign to smear and criminalize the victims," the group wrote.

The organizers released a list of demands that includes government funding for black-specific mental health services.

Surprise appearance at Toronto Pride

Last weekend, Black Lives Matter Toronto made a high profile, unscheduled appearance at the city's Pride parade.

Protesters chanted "black lives matter," and held signs that told onlookers and organizers to remember their demands for inclusion and visibility.

"We don't need to register for a deadline. We don't need to tell you we're coming. We don't need to pay money for a float. We're just going to take up space," the group's co-founder Rodney Diverlus told Xtra.

Members of Black Lives Matter march in the Toronto Pride parade on June 25, 2017.

The activists led Toronto's Pride parade in 2016, and made headlines for weeks with their decision to halt the parade. Pride Toronto agreed to their demands — including one to exclude police floats from future parades — in order to continue their event.

"Police are a group of people who have brought so much trauma and so much violence to our community," Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Pascale Diverlus told HuffPost Canada at the time. "When we have a celebration like Pride we need to make sure that everyone can come and feel comfortable."

