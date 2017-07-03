ADVERTISEMENT

Just when you thought Canada Day celebrations were over, Drake pulls you back in.

As dvsn, a Toronto group signed to Drake's OVO Sound label, finished their scheduled set at the city's Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday night, nine words came over the loudspeaker: "I was running through the six with my woes!"

And the crowd LOST IT.

Drake appeared on stage for the continued Canada Day party and immediately started praising his home and native land.

"It's an honour and a pleasure, truly, to be celebrating Canada's 150th" he said. "And I want to tell you, when we celebrate Canada, we celebrate all these individuals from all races, all places, that came here and found solitude in this beautiful country.

"We celebrate our indigenous people, we celebrate the land that we're standing on tonight. I just came for the party, y'all."

Ima need someone to love me like drake loves Canada 🇨🇦 @Drake pic.twitter.com/rLKtPA6vcP — J ✨ (@_jennapatton6) July 3, 2017

Wearing a Rolling Stones tongue and lips shirt with an overlaid Canadian flag, the performer led the hyped crowd in epic singalongs to "Jumpman," "Gyalchester" and "Fake Love," literally letting them do most of the work, while he, Majid Jordan and Roy Woods (also OVO Sound artists) prowled the stage.

The city is lit 🔥. #FLYY #canada150 #Toronto #6ix #happycanadaday @champagnepapi A post shared by Shells Yonge (@flyygodshells) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

The Toronto crowd, meanwhile, couldn't believe their luck at this mini-OVO Fest given to them for free right in the middle of downtown.

I saw dvsn, Roy Woods, Majid Jordan, and Drake for FREE in my/their home town. I fucking love Toronto. Best city in the world❤️❤️❤️ — Shikha (@shikhaIndira) July 3, 2017

Moving to Toronto was probably the best decision I've ever made I just got to see DVSN, Roy Woods, Majid Jordan and Drake! Belly tomorrow!!! — Lilianne Gaio (@LiliGaio) July 3, 2017

Drake also made some pointed remarks about Canada, noting the differences between this country and others.

"I'm just so grateful, you know. I've been all over the world. I've seen every artist and their fan base, and what they call home. I'm just so happy that I'm from a place where we really love each other, you know."

And then, just when it seemed like it couldn't get any better, Drake introduced a fireworks show and stood there, mouth agape, watching it like the rest of us.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

