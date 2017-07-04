ADVERTISEMENT

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — An Amber Alert has been issued in Prince Albert, Sask. for an eight-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from a playground.

RCMP and the police department in Prince Albert say Daniella Shatokhina is about four-foot-six, 52 pounds with brown eyes and dark blonde hair, and was wearing a pink shirt and a polka dot skirt.

The male suspect is described as between 18 and 30 years of age with dark skin, long shaggy hair and wearing a dark ball cap.

He is believed to be driving a dark four-door vehicle with a rear spoiler.

Police say the little girl was playing by herself Tuesday in a playground in the Crescent Acres neighbourhood of Prince Albert when the suspect entered the park.

He was seen hanging around for about 15 minutes, until the little girl left and he followed.

Police say he was observed talking to the girl against the school wall, then grabbed her and put her into the back seat of his car.

He then climbed into the front and drove away.

The Amber Alert was issued at 7:53 p.m. but Saskatoon radio station CJWW reported before then that the girl had been reported missing at about 3:30 p.m.

