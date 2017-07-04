Twitter Demands Answers After Finding So Many John Legend Baby Lookalikes

ADVERTISEMENT

John Legend has so many baby lookalikes that it has become a phenomenon on Twitter.

Over the weekend, fans have been tweeting adorable photos of babies at both Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, hoping for an explanation. Because seriously, the resemblance between the R&B singer and these tiny tots could not be more real.

Take a look for yourself.

Just had to plug in my nephew on this one. Dear @johnlegend, I've been looking for you! pic.twitter.com/itIO6u1Sow — Sabina (@WordsBySM) July 1, 2017

On Twitter, one user joked that the only explanation for these lookalike babies was that Legend was the father.

However, another insisted that the real reason was that Legend looks like a baby himself.

I think the reason all these babies look like John Legend might be that John Legend looks like a baby https://t.co/ntB2HdZgRI — Alfred Pennyworth (@saracenic) July 1, 2017

Naturally, the theory by Alfred Pennyworth went viral and caught the attention of the singer, who confirmed that it was true.

And of course, his wife Teigen chimed in on the conversation as well.

For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 4, 2017

This isn't the first time the internet has gone crazy over a John Legend baby lookalike. Back in 2014, Twitter user rahel was the first to share a photo of his nephew who bore an uncanny resemblance to the "All of Me" singer.

My nephew looks like John Legend lol pic.twitter.com/BKCIMOuKop — rahel (@rahelllaa) April 20, 2014

At the time, the image caused such a frenzy that Legend shared a baby photo of himself on Instagram "for comparison's sake."

My actual baby picture. For comparison's sake A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 21, 2014 at 7:38pm PDT

For the record, Legend already has a baby lookalike thanks to his daughter Luna.

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

John Legend lookalikes have always fascinated the internet. In fact, earlier this year, the internet went crazy over the theory that the singer looks just like Arthur from the hit PBS show.

John Legend look like Arthur lowkey pic.twitter.com/bfeG3cYo4M — Emily Sowah (@sowahblanket) February 20, 2017

What will the internet compare him to next?