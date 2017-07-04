ADVERTISEMENT

VANCOUVER — West Vancouver Police stopped a 22-year-old driver who was clocked travelling at 210 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the Lions Gate Bridge.

The driver's 2015 Ferrari 458 has been impounded for seven days and the West Vancouver resident has been ordered to appear in court in September on charges of excessive speed and driving without due care and attention.

Const. Jeff Palmer said in a news release that the driver was stopped Monday night when an officer heard the whine of the oncoming sports car while carrying out vehicle checks on the bridge.

Palmer says the same officer stopped the same driver for a similar offence on the bridge in April, although he didn't say how fast the Ferrari was travelling on that occasion.

The three-lane Lions Gate Bridge spans Burrard Inlet and links Vancouver to West Vancouver.

West Vancouver Police say the department has impounded 95 vehicles for excessive speed so far in 2017.

