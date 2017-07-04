Toronto Suspect Faces Terror Charges After Alleged Golf Club Attack

ADVERTISEMENT

TORONTO — A Toronto-area woman arrested last month in an alleged golf club attack at a Canadian Tire store in east Toronto is now facing multiple terror-related charges.

Rehab Dughmosh, 32, was charged Tuesday with 13 offences in connection with the June 3 attack, including attempted murder on at least three people for the benefit of or in association with a terrorist group.

Some of the other charges relate to carrying several weapons, such as a knife and a bow, for the benefit of or in association with a terrorist group.

She is also charged with leaving Canada for the purpose of committing a crime, an incident that is alleged to have taken place in April of last year.

The new charges were laid by the RCMP as Dughmosh appeared in a Toronto court.

Dughmosh was previously charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

Threatened employees with golf club, knife

Police allege she swung the golf club at store employees and a customer and threatened them.

They say she then pulled a large knife from under her clothes but store staff pried it out of her hands and restrained her.

Media reports said Dughmosh pledged her allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group during a previous court appearance.

Also On HuffPost: