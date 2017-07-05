All Sections
    • NEWS

    Florida Baby Dies After Being Left In Hot Van For 8 Hours

    The child's mother had placed it in a car seat earlier that day.

    07/05/2017 15:34 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • The Associated Press

    MARY ESTHER, Fla. — Florida authorities say an infant is dead after being left in a vehicle for about eight hours.

    Northwest Florida Daily News reports the seven-week-old child was discovered Sunday night.

    The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. The baby had been discovered dead inside a van at a family member's home in Mary Esther. A family member was not aware the child's mother had placed the baby in a rear-facing car seat inside the vehicle after church.

    The National Weather Service says Sunday's maximum heat index was 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

    ___

    Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.)

