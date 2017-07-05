Manitoba RCMP say the incident is particularly disturbing as about a quarter of Neepawa, Man.'s 4,600 people are immigrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEEPAWA, Man. — RCMP say they are beefing up patrols in Neepawa after racist graffiti was scrawled on the western Manitoba town's sign.

Sgt. Mark Morehouse says the "Welcome to Neepawa" sign along the road on the way into town, several buildings and a legion wall were all vandalized with racist and vulgar graffiti over the long weekend.

Morehouse says the graffiti included racist slurs and profane language against the government and the Queen.

He says RCMP have no idea why it was put there but they are investigating.

RCMP in Neepawa upping patrols following racist graffiti towards immigrants, profane language towards gov & Queen over long weekend. #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/GJpsBuloCN — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) July 5, 2017

Morehouse says this is the first time local RCMP have come across racist graffiti toward immigrants.

He says the incident is very disturbing because about one-quarter of the town of 4,600 people are immigrants.

"We have about 1,000 immigrants from the Philippines and Korea, and most of them are employed at the local hog plant in Neepawa," he told CTV Winnipeg.

Morehouse says all of the graffiti has now been removed and RCMP are increasing their patrols right now as a result.

Also On HuffPost: