Serena Williams Is Still Being A Boss On The Tennis Court At 6 Months Pregnant

ADVERTISEMENT

Talk about #PregnancyGoals.

Although she's not currently competing, Serena Williams, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, hit up the tennis court on Tuesday for a little practice session, which would most likely leave many of us wheezing.

The 35-year-old, who was most likely thinking of her colleagues competing at Wimbledon, posted an Instagram video of her hitting a few balls on the court.

Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Williams captioned the video, "Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy."

Naturally, the 35-year-old tennis champ looked in perfect form, clearly not hindered by her growing bump.

She also posted a photo of herself posing on the court — one hand holding her racket, the other cradling her belly.

@benstiller stiller Sorry, White. Average Joes for life! And that goes for both of us. Omaze.com/Joe A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Williams recently showed off her bump (and then some!) for the cover of the new issue of Vanity Fair, where she posed nude for photographer Annie Leibovitz.

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

In the accompanying interview, Williams recounts the moment when she found out she was pregnant. As she tells it, her friend convinced her to take a pregnancy test after Williams unexpectedly threw up and could tell that her breasts were enlarged.

"I'll take [the pregnancy test] just because (a) to prove you wrong and (b) because it's fun, whatever. It's like a joke. Why not?" she recalls saying to her friend.

When the test came out positive, Williams says she "did a double take and my heart dropped. Like literally it dropped.

"Oh my God, this can't be — I've got to play a tournament," she said. "How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year."

And although she clearly misses beating everyone on the court this year, she also told Vanity Fair she will return to competitive tennis next January, after she gives birth to her and Ohanian's child.