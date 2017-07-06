Emily Lance Attacked Online After Peeing On U.S. Flag In Video

ADVERTISEMENT

An American woman has been receiving threats online after posting a video of herself peeing on the U.S. flag on Independence Day.

Emily Lance, whose now-deleted Facebook profile said she's from Philadelphia, shared a video on Tuesday showing her using a funnel to stand and urinate on the American flag until it fell into a toilet, according to the BBC.

"F*ck your nationalism. F*ck your country. F*ck your stupid f*cking flag," she said in the clip.

The video quickly went viral, leading many to blast Lance for disrespecting the stars and stripes.

This crap pisses me off! Emily Lance go somewhere else if you hate the US that much https://t.co/f8Ly8utFn0 — Michael Moates 🇺🇸 (@mmoates) July 5, 2017

#EmilyLance

Thinks it's so funny to p!$$ on our flag and post it.. Not a good idea!! I've got her number and address 🤔🤔🤔 — Kristina (@SlyterKristina) July 5, 2017

The backlash culminated with one man saying he had seen a $3,000 bounty for Lance on Craigslist, The Sun reported — a claim that can't be independently verified.

Lance later posted that people were targeting her father at his job. She asked them to leave her family out of it as they didn't support her actions.

But the woman continued to hold her ground on Facebook.

"People are wishing illness, harm, and suffering upon me over a piece of fabric. People are willing to MURDER someone over a flag. It's so sad that people don't realize how brainwashed they are. I'm gross for peeing on a symbol? LOOK AT YOURSELVES. You people epitomize all that is foul," one of her posts said, according to the Daily Mail.

"Freedom (of speech/expression) means that I'm entitled to do and say as I please, EVEN if you don't like it, so long as I am not physically hurting someone – and no, your precious feelings don't count, that's your own problem," she added.

Lance's profile appears to have been removed or deleted from Facebook, but the video is still available on other pages.

There are no American laws that protect the flag from desecration or vandalism.

