OTTAWA, ON - JUNE 29: Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble attend the Governor General's Awards 25th Anniversary Gala at National Arts Centre on June 29, 2017 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/WireImage)

Luisana Lopilato is cherishing all the little moments with her sons following her eldest boy's battle with cancer.

On Tuesday, the Argentinian actress took to Instagram to share a sweet, candid photo of herself cuddling her youngest son, 18-month-old Elias, while her eldest, three-year-old Noah, lay beside them.

"When time stands still... there's nothing like cuddles from mum!!" she captioned the snap in Spanish.

El tiempo se detiene... no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Fans on Instagram were touched by the heartwarming photo. "Nothing more beautiful than enjoying your children !! Fill them with love," one wrote in Spanish.

"Family love heals everything," another said.

This is the first time Lopilato has shared a photo of Noah following news that the toddler beat liver cancer.

The actress and her husband, Michael Bublé, first revealed the three-year-old's cancer diagnosis in November. After undergoing four months of chemotherapy in the U.S., Lopilato then confirmed in April that Noah was in recovery.

"Thank God, my son is well," she said at a press conference in Buenos Aires at the time. "When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes."

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Lopilato and Bublé have always been incredibly family-oriented, often sharing adorable photos of themselves with their sons. However, the couple became more private after discovering that Noah had cancer.

"We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well," the couple said in a statement in November. "At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy."

Now that the three-year-old is in recovery, it looks like things are going back to normal for the Bublés. Back in May, Lopilato shared another photo of her son (presumably Elias) goofing around at the beach.

Mientras el me tira arena yo disfruto de sus carcajadas. #familyfirst #volverareir #mamasboy A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on May 7, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

We can't wait to see more sweet photos of this family.