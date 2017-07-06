Mom Shares The Real Reason Parents Hate Summer Break

ADVERTISEMENT

Summer break means two whole months of sun-filled days and carefree nights, right? Not unless you're still in high school, and definitely not if you have kids!

Mom Karen Johnson knows summer break as a parent is kind of a "shit-show" and she wants everyone to know it too.

In a lengthy Facebook post on her page, The 21st Century SAHM, Johnson, a mother of three, recounts a single summer day with her kids and well, it doesn't sound too relaxing.

"The thing is, my boys fight," Johnson writes. "All day. Every minute that they are awake. And sometimes in their dreams."

So it shouldn't be a surprise that when her eldest son asks to check the mail and her youngest asks to go with him, the two end up in a brawl that results in the family's mail strewn all over the neighbourhood.

"So I abandon lunch and sprint outside," she recounts. "I see both boys scrambling around from yard to yard, trying to grab pieces of mail. We live in Kansas where it's windy 364.5 days of the year, so that helps."

As if a run after the kids wasn't enough, Johnson continues painting the picture of her two boys running towards the busy street to capture the last piece of floating mail.

"I am now chasing him, screaming his name, and also trying to pick up mail that is blowing all over the neighbors' yards," she writes of her shoeless four-year-old. "I finally catch up to him, prevent him from darting into the busy intersection, and we all turn around to head home, hands full of papers."

Had enough? She's just getting started. Johnson then reveals her son falls and cuts open his foot on a rock. So now she has to carry her bleeding, crying four-year-old while her eight-year-old sobs behind her because he thinks he's in trouble.

But alas, they make it home just in time to smell their charcoaled grilled cheese still burning on the stove.

Ah, the smell of summer!

(h/t Scary Mommy)