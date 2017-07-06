ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — NDP MP Peter Julian quit the party's leadership race Thursday, citing low fundraising numbers.

Julian, who has been a B.C. MP since 2004, was the first candidate to launch a bid. He promoted free post-secondary education, a large-scale affordable housing program, and opposition to the Kinder Morgan, Energy East and Keystone XL pipelines and all raw bitumen exports.

His position on pipelines, he said, helped move the other NDP candidates closer to his side.

Plenty of endorsements

Julian had seen the most caucus endorsements so far, namely from Quebec MPs including Pierre-Luc Dusseault and provincial caucus chair Robert Aubin. In April, he also received the backing of well-known MP Alexandre Boulerice.

But fundraising was a problem, he admitted. Julian raised $32,026 before he formally announced his bid in February and before other candidates joined the race.

During the first quarter of this year, he raised far less money from a fewer number of individuals than his competitors. At a press conference in Ottawa Thursday, Julian declined to speculate on why his campaign had not resonated with donors. He said he had raised $80,000 since the end of 2016.

Quarterly returns (January - March): Charlie Angus: $110,765 (from 853 individuals) Niki Ashton: $65,521 (from 508 individuals) Guy Caron: $57,235 (from 248 individuals) Peter Julian: $19,143 (from 217 individuals)

Julian suggested his decision had nothing to do with Ontario NDP MPP Jagmeet Singh's entry into the contest this spring. Singh, a popular bilingual politician, has garnered a lot of media attention.

"There is never a guarantee in politics. I've won more than a dozen elections. I've lost maybe half a dozen. You evaluate based on what you have moving forward and then you make your decision...

"Over the next three months, with where we are financially, I think the personal financial risk was too great," Julian told reporters. While his campaign is not in debt, Julian said he thinks it would have been if he kept going.

"I"m not ready to impose [that] on myself or my family."

Julian is the second leadership candidate to bow out of the contest. In June, former veterans ombudsman Pat Stogran quit the race he had entered in April, citing the need to protect his family from a "potentially harmful rumour." He did not elaborate other than calling it "malicious and unfounded."

Both Stogran and Julian forfeit a $30,000 registration fee.

Four NDP leadership contestants remain: Singh, Angus, Caron, and Ashton, who announced in May that she is pregnant.

Julian said he will eventually endorse one of the four candidates and phoned each one to let them know.

NDP members will choose a new leader this fall in a potentially long run-off contest. Each week, beginning in October, a contestant will be voted out of the race unless or until someone obtains more than 50 per cent.

"This particular race takes more financial resources than a normal delegated convention might have but the upside is it engages more the membership," he said.

