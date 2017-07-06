ADVERTISEMENT

CALGARY — A former board director with the Calgary Homeless Foundation is facing more charges of sexual assault.

Calgary police say Robin Wortman, who is 62, is now charged with a raft of offences including making child pornography, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and forcible confinement against "vulnerable teens."

Police initially charged Wortman in March with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy and assault with a weapon after a 19-year-old man told police he was chased down the hallway of an apartment.

In the first case, investigators believe Wortman saw the teen as vulnerable and offered him drugs. The 17-year-old accepted what he thought was crystal meth, but police believe it was GHB, also known as a date rape drug. They allege the drug incapacitated the teen before he was sexually assaulted.

Officers say during the course of their investigation, another 17-year-old boy came forward with allegations he was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined.

Police say the subsequent investigation resulted in the additional charges.

Wortman was suspended from the board of the homeless foundation after the first charges were laid and had been out on bail.

With a file from HuffPost Canada