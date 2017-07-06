Rogers Increases Data Overage Fee For Certain Plans, Because Of Course

ADVERTISEMENT

The dream of unlimited data is getting further and further away for some Rogers customers.

The company has raised its rates for mobile data overage from $5 per 100MB to $7 on its Share Everything plans, a Rogers representative confirmed to HuffPost Canada Wednesday.

MobileSyrup, which first reported the increase, calculated that it works out to $20 more than before for every gigabyte over a user's limit.

The rate is now the same as Bell's, which is $0.07 per 1MB, while Telus and Rogers' brand Fido charge $0.05, the site noted.

The change only applies to new Share Everything customers, or those who change or update their current plans, it said.

A woman speaks on her cell phone in front of a Rogers Communications Inc sign before the company's annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto April 22, 2014.

"Our customers are using more data than ever and we're constantly investing in our network to meet their demand for data and speed and have invested billions in the last 5 years," Rogers told HuffPost in a statement.

It also mentioned that customers have access to a data manager tool through the MyRogers app, which lets them see their real-time data use, add top-ups to prevent overage fees and even turn data off. They also see a usage pattern, so they can decide whether or not to adjust their plan.

The company also sends customers text messages when they've reached 90 and 100 per cent of their monthly data usage, and when they hit certain overage charges.

It said it came up with the tool because customers said they didn't want surprises and wanted to avoid overage fees.

"Our customers are using more data than ever."

But how much does it cost to top up data? On Share Everything plans, customers pay $15 for 1GB of extra data, and $25 for two.

A 2016 survey found that Canadians get the worst deal on wireless services compared to people in 32 countries, and that they also have some of the lowest rates of data usage.

Hopefully free Wi-Fi starts popping up in more places.

Related on HuffPost: