Canadian Teen Gets Back At Her Ex With A Little Help From Ryan Reynolds

What's a girl to do when she gets dumped just days after prom and before she even gets the chance to post photos? Well, if you're Gabi Dunn, you improvise.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Canadian teen shared two prom photos with a slight alteration. In place of her date, she posed beautifully on the arm of none other than Vancouver's own Ryan Reynolds.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

"My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to 'edit' the photos a little," Dunn wrote in the caption, tagging Reynolds in the process.

Thousands of "likes" and retweets later, Reynolds responded, tweeting his support for Dunn and even suggesting she photoshop him over her ex's yearbook photo.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Reynolds' post was shared even more than Dunn's original tweet, so it didn't take long for it to circle back to her ex who tweeted back at the "Deadpool" star with an unedited version of his prom picture.

jokes on you now im not going to see deadpool 2, my 11$ is going to @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/CcMILHA32J — Jeff Bright (@JeffBright20) July 6, 2017

Photoshop has been helping people save face since 1990 when the software first launched, and dozens of Twitter users are out to prove it.

Damn, I did this back in 2015 but no one noticed 😒 @channingtatum @ZacEfron 👀 pic.twitter.com/F33kEoHmO9 — ♡ Bri Williams ♡ (@brirenaexo) July 6, 2017

Back in 2008 I thought @joejonas would be a better prom date too. 😂😂 pretty sure I did this on "paint" too. #tb pic.twitter.com/ycCQKmCkp1 — Delia Lubanovici (@Delialubanovici) July 6, 2017

Glad i'm not the only one who had a change of plans 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/koEAzPeLT5 — Brittany 👑 (@Queenn_b1) July 6, 2017

Got cheated on by my ex. @Beyonce gave me a shoulder to cry on. What a wonderful gal. pic.twitter.com/DnRZDPfpCq — josh; (@jbsuperman) July 6, 2017

But perhaps the best response to the tweet comes from user Marc Fournier who perfected the picture even more and reminded the teen she deserves better.

Hi Gabi. I hope I made the picture better for you to cherish. You deserve better. pic.twitter.com/J67t4XiA5r — marc fournier (@marcfour123) July 6, 2017

With all the photoshop fun it looks like Dunn is going to be just fine. The teen, who told Yahoo Style she is planning a trip to China and a permanent move to Toronto, also shared an uplifting message on her Twitter page acknowledging that she has found happiness in herself and doesn't need to rely on a man for it.

I have found happiness in myself because I don't feel the need to find it in a man — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

You go, Gabi!