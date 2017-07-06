All Sections
    • LIVING

    Canadian Teen Gets Back At Her Ex With A Little Help From Ryan Reynolds

    And Photoshop.

    07/06/2017 11:58 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago

    What's a girl to do when she gets dumped just days after prom and before she even gets the chance to post photos? Well, if you're Gabi Dunn, you improvise.

    Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Canadian teen shared two prom photos with a slight alteration. In place of her date, she posed beautifully on the arm of none other than Vancouver's own Ryan Reynolds.

    "My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to 'edit' the photos a little," Dunn wrote in the caption, tagging Reynolds in the process.

    Thousands of "likes" and retweets later, Reynolds responded, tweeting his support for Dunn and even suggesting she photoshop him over her ex's yearbook photo.

    Unsurprisingly, Reynolds' post was shared even more than Dunn's original tweet, so it didn't take long for it to circle back to her ex who tweeted back at the "Deadpool" star with an unedited version of his prom picture.

    Photoshop has been helping people save face since 1990 when the software first launched, and dozens of Twitter users are out to prove it.

    But perhaps the best response to the tweet comes from user Marc Fournier who perfected the picture even more and reminded the teen she deserves better.

    With all the photoshop fun it looks like Dunn is going to be just fine. The teen, who told Yahoo Style she is planning a trip to China and a permanent move to Toronto, also shared an uplifting message on her Twitter page acknowledging that she has found happiness in herself and doesn't need to rely on a man for it.

    You go, Gabi!

