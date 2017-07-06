ADVERTISEMENT

Serena Williams isn't the only queen of the clapbacks.

During Monday's Wimbledon match between Venus Williams and Elise Mertens, officials noted that Williams was wearing a pink bra, which, according to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is a violation of the tournament's "all-white" rule.

According to Yahoo, the AELTC says that players can only wear all-white outfits, noting that "any undergarments that either are or can be visible during play (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm)."

Venus Williams of the United States plays a backhand during the Ladies Singles first round match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The site notes that after taking a break, Williams came back onto the court with a different top, adding that the AELTC would not confirm whether she had been reprimanded for the colour of her bra.

When asked by reporters about her bra, Williams dealt the ultimate comeback: "Yeah, so I don't want to talk about undergarments. It's kind of awkward for me. I'll leave that to you. You can talk about it with your friends. I'm going to pass."

via GIPHY

Venus isn't the only Williams sister to cause controversy over what she wears on the tennis court.

Serena turned heads when she wore a tight black Puma "catsuit" at the 2002 U.S. Open, and famously donned a hot pink bodysuit while practising her serve in 2011. (Slay.)

Serena Williams of the USA returns a shot to her sister Venus Williams of the USA during the women's final of the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center on September 7, 2002 in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Of course, the Williams sisters don't have a hold on controversial tennis fashion. Yahoo notes that in 2002, Anna Kournikova was asked by Wimbledon officials to remove the black shorts she was wearing during a practice session, and players who sported a Nike dress, which was reportedly "too revealing" for Wimbledon officials, were asked to return the garment for alterations.