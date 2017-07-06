After Her Husband Left Her, This Woman Lost Over 100 Pounds By Putting An End To Emotional Eating

ADVERTISEMENT

Name: Jennifer Velardi

Occupation: Teacher, but about to embark on a career in fitness

Age: 33

City: Greater Toronto Area

Height: 5'2

By The Numbers: 237lbs. at my heaviest, 136lbs. currently for a total weight loss of 101lbs.

The Weight Gain: I have struggled with my weight my entire life. I was obese as a child, pre-teen, teenager, and adult.

As a child, I began putting on weight because my home life was difficult. My mother suffered from severe depression (PTSD). When I was in my early teens, she attempted suicide for the first time. Over the next 5 years, she attempted suicide over 10 times. I worried about her all the time and kept her very close to me. I ate a lot to quiet my fears and anxieties.

When I was 27, my mom was successful in taking her own life. This was an event that left me feeling like I was broken beyond repair. Words really cannot describe the pain, emptiness, guilt, and anger that I felt. I began eating even more. I was trying to fill the emptiness that I felt inside and tried to stifle all the pain I was feeling. I slept all the time and didn't exercise at all. My weight reached an all-time high and I didn't even care. I let myself go for three years.

The Final Straw: When my husband left me, I felt as though I was at a crossroad. He went home to the Dominican Republic to visit his family and never returned. On the day I was to pick him up at the airport, I received an email from him stating that he would not be returning.

It was sort of like a slap in the face to me and woke me up from the emotional coma that I was in after my mom passed. I knew I wanted to stop the cycle. I wanted to lose weight and I was tired of waiting around for a hero to come and save the day. I looked in the mirror at myself one morning after a night of laying awake crying and realized the only person that was going to be able to save me, was ME!

The Plan Of Attack: Throughout my life I attempted half-heartedly to battle my weight. I tried all kinds of diets ranging from Weight Watchers to The Cabbage Soup diet. I tried teas, pills, nothing worked long-term.

I knew that many of my past failures with weight loss stemmed from being overwhelmed. I attempted too much, too quickly. This time, I decided right from the beginning to approach my journey in a different way. I mindfully made the decision to make this a lifestyle change, NOT a quick fix or a diet. I started by adjusting my diet and nutrition only. I downloaded the app, Lose It!, to help me track my calories and learn about good choices in the beginning. After I lost my first 20lbs., I began adding exercise. Little bits at first, mainly walking.

The Food Element: I started by simply removing junk food and soda from my home. From there, I started cutting back on portions. Then, I started cutting back on simple carbs and began eating more lean proteins and complex carbohydrates. I also found healthier alternatives to the meals and snacks that I enjoyed prior to beginning my journey. I never deprive myself. If I want something, I enjoy it in moderation.

In the first year I used an app to help me keep track of the calories I was consuming. However, the app also taught me many things about food. I learned about macros and how to balance my meals and my eating habits in a day to lose or maintain weight. With the app, I learned balance and what worked for my body. I currently do not track calories because after retraining myself to be mindful and learning about food, I am able to maintain my weight loss on my own.

I felt like I was alive but I wasn't living.

The Exercise Factor: Being obese was exhausting physically, mentally, and emotionally. I slept all the time. I very rarely exercised, ever. I wasn't really into sports. I felt like I wasn't worth it. I felt like I couldn't do it, even if I wanted to. I felt weak. I felt like I was a victim. I was constantly waiting for someone or something to come along and save me. I felt like I was alive but I wasn't living. Especially after my mom died. I was an empty shell.

Dear Stress & Anxiety, We need to talk. I've found someone else.... Exercise. Love, Me A post shared by Jennifer (@funfitmsv) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

I joined a gym after a few months into my journey. I was very nervous to go at first. I felt really inexperienced and I was so scared to look foolish or to do something incorrectly and injure myself. About three months into my journey, I met a close friend who is a personal trainer. Although he did not take over my health journey, he was always there to help and support me when I need him on my own terms and at my own pace. He has taught me a lot, answered many of my questions, and been there for me when I feel like I can't do it anymore but at the same time has allowed me to be independent in my pursuit of health and wellness.

The Current Day-To-Day: My days are a lot more active than they were before my weight loss. I am more in control of my anxieties and do not turn to food anymore for comfort or coping. I have developed healthy coping skills such as exercise, meditation, speaking positive affirmations, and connecting with other women on similar journeys on Instagram.

These days, I love exercising! I work out every day. Whether it's walking on my lunch break or hitting up the gym for a workout. Physical activity has become a huge part of my life. It is no longer 'work' for me. It is an amazing stress reliever, even on the days that I feel unmotivated.

Whenever people ask me how long it has taken me to lose the weight, I always answer, 'the rest of my life.'

Maintenance: I maintain the weight simply by living the healthy lifestyle that I established for myself three years ago, at the beginning of this journey. I continue to make slow but steady improvements each day. I continue to learn and grow physically, mentally, and emotionally. I am very committed to living a healthy lifestyle for the rest of my life. Whenever people ask me how long it has taken me to lose the weight, I always answer, 'the rest of my life.'

Whenever I have reached a plateau in my weight loss, I have been very patient, but also very persistent. I have trusted the process. I have worked harder, pushed harder, and changed things up in my routine.

Remembering how tired, trapped, and helpless I felt before my weight loss is what motivates me to keep going without looking back.

Final Thoughts: At times I will look back at old photos of myself and there is a sense of sadness. I have wished that I could have been successful at achieving a healthy lifestyle at a younger age. However, I have come to accept that my journey has moulded me into the person I am today. It was exactly what it needed to be. I didn't 'lose time' because it took each and every obstacle and struggle that I endured to bring me to the place where I am now. And my 'now', is right on time!

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.