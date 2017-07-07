10 Canadian Gyms With Babysitting For Serious Parent 'Me' Time

Ask any new mama about the main obstacles for getting into shape post-baby, and the answer almost always centres on the availability of childcare. While mom-and-baby classes are a wonderful way to bond with your new family member, sometimes you just wanna get a good sweat on without wearing/attending to your little one.
And in that case, these fitness facilities have got you covered!
We took a look at gyms across Canada to find out which ones will take care of your wee babe while you take care of yourself.
GoodLife Fitness, across Canada
With 350+ locations across Canada, chances are there's a GoodLife in your neighbourhood, and if you're lucky, one with childcare! GoodLife's Jump Child Minding service is offered at 173 locations as an add-on to membership or available for drop-in rates too. So leave your six-week to 12-year-old in their care and enjoy your own workout, while your little one gets a couple of hours of fitness-inspired activities (or sleep).
Equinox Yorkville, Toronto
Located in the heart of one of Toronto's more upscale districts, Equinox Yorkville offers a Kid's Club open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For an add-on to membership, your kiddies will enjoy tumbling, art and obstacle courses, while you train and possibly catch a celeb sighting or two.
9 Round Fitness, across Canada
This cardio boxing circuit training facility offers compact full body workouts in precisely 30 minutes and most spots will let you park your stroller while you sweat. There's no child-minding service offered, but the intimate space makes it easy to monitor your baby while you box.
YMCA, across Canada
Studies show that the most important skills for children to possess when entering kindergarten are social. Learn how nursery school programs support these skills and the development of many others on our blog. Read "Getting ahead: How a nursery program can prepare your child for kindergarten" on blog.ymcagta.org ••• #YMCA #childcare #playmatters #learningthroughplay #toddleractivities #earlylearning #earlychildhood #candidchildhood #parenting #torontomoms
Known for their affordable membership rates, select YMCA locations also offer two hours of child-minding for a small fee while you work out, providing your kids with a safe and active environment to engage in play, while you take a group fitness class, hit the gym or log some laps in the pool.
Women's Fitness Clubs of Canada, Ont.
Women's Fitness Clubs of Canada, which have five locations in Ontario, offer engaging programming of arts and crafts and play for your kiddos aged six weeks to six years, and even provide monitors for a quick check-in. (Just a peak and then it's back to the grind!)
LA Fitness, across Canada
Select locations of this popular U.S. import that now has dozens of clubs across Canada offer a Kids Klub for children aged three months to 12 years old, and provide a variety of active play options as well as study stations and reading sessions.
Steve Nash Fitness World And Sports Club, B.C.
#TBT How do you celebrate the end of a successful quarter? You crush a workout at @stevenashfitnessclubs with your team, of course! Here's our Marketing Team from head office after a sweat sesh with personal trainer @gemmaslaughter at our Downtown Sports Club. #stevenashteambonding #snclubs #beyondsnfc ⠀⠀⠀ Photo credit: @gemmaslaughter⠀⠀⠀
A west coast staple for fitness and healthy living since 2007, Steve Nash Fitness World and Sports Club offers two hours of child care for kiddies aged one to 12. Don't forget to give a quick call in advance, as a reservation is required and pricing varies by location.
Seacity Fitness, Vancouver
Targeting busy parents with their morning classes, Seacity Fitness in Vancouver offers childcare for their hour-long 9:45 a.m. class Monday to Friday. You need to give 24 hours notice, but their online system makes it simple to book a class and baby-sitting together!
Le R.E.C. Room, Montreal
Le R.E.C Room in Montreal promotes healthy, active families by providing unique programming that gives parents the option to take classes with their kids or work out separately. Adult and children's classes are offered simultaneously taking the stress out of scheduling.
Toronto Yoga Mamas, Toronto
This full service pre- and post-natal yoga and wellness centre offers on-site childcare for only $6, making it by far the most affordable of the list. If you're lucky enough to live in the GTA and are looking for some "me" time post-baby, make sure you stop in for one of their many treatments and classes, and leave your little one in their capable care.
