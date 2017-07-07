Emma Stone’s Male Co-Stars Took Pay Cut For Her To Make Things ‘Fair’

ADVERTISEMENT

The gender pay gap in Hollywood is still a hot topic, and now Emma Stone is weighing in on the conversation.

The "La La Land" star revealed to Out magazine that some of her lead male co-stars have taken pay cuts for her in the name of equality.

"In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them," she explained. "And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair."

Our August '17 cover features #BattleoftheSexes co-stars Emma Stone & Andrea Riseborough, who talk with Billie Jean King about her legendary 1973 tennis match 🎾✨#Linkinbio (Photography: @kaizfeng) A post shared by Out Magazine (@outmagazine) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

The 28-year-old went on to say that this "selfless" act is necessary for women to attain equal pay.

"If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life," she said. "It's not about, 'Women are this and men are that.' It is, 'We are all the same, we are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights.'"

The conversation around gender parity comes at an appropriate time, as Stone is currently promoting her latest film "Battle of the Sexes," which tells the story of the famous 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King (played by Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell). At the time, King was also fighting for equal pay, and the match between her and Riggs sparked discussions on gender equality.

.@espn: On this date in 1973, @BillieJeanKing defeated Bobby Riggs in three sets in the "Battle of the Sexes."[📷: Bettmann/Getty Images] pic.twitter.com/ef2brI1i6N — BattleOfTheSexes (@billievsbobby) September 20, 2016

King, who interviewed Stone for Out magazine, agreed with the actress that men are vital to making change happen when it comes to fighting for equal salaries.

"They're usually in the power position, and if they start to change the paradigms, things start to shift," she said.

The disparity between male and female actors first came to light in 2014 after the infamous Sony hack revealed that Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams earned significantly less than their male co-stars, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Renner.

Although Lawrence may have had a slightly smaller lead role than her male counterparts, her star power at the time was far greater than some of them (ahem, Jeremy Renner) thanks to franchises like "The Hunger Games" and "X-Men."

A post shared by American Hustle (@americanhustlemovie) on Mar 11, 2014 at 8:51am PDT

The following year, Lawrence opened up about the disparity in an essay on Lenny.

"When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn't get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself," she wrote. "I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early. I didn't want to keep fighting over millions of dollars that, frankly, due to two franchises, I don't need. I didn't want to seem 'difficult' or 'spoiled.'"

Since then, a number of women in Hollywood have publicly addressed the gender pay gap, including Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain and Emma Watson.

Left to right: Grace Park, Daniel Dae Kim, Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan. (Photo by Mario Perez/CBS via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, wage inequalities in Hollywood don't stop there. Last week, "Hawaii Five-0" stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park quit the show over salary disputes. According to Variety, the actors were offered about 10 to 15 per cent less than their white co-stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan.

In a note to his fans, Kim summed up the dispute saying, "The path to equality is rarely easy."