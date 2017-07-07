Turning Watermelons Into Dresses Is Our New Favourite Way To Eat Fruit

Plenty of summer social media trends have come and gone. There have been the good (Bucket Challenge) and the controversial (#HarambeForever). And now there's what we think could be the healthiest.
Earlier this month, people started posting pictures of themselves "wearing" watermelons instead of clothes.
I spent part of my day trying on a piece of fruit-- it was a fun whacky challenge 😊#WatermelonDress pic.twitter.com/I6nDCjCVTJ— Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) June 29, 2017
It's unclear exactly where the meme originated, but people have taken it and absolutely run with it.
There was Ryan Seacrest, cooling down...
Feelin the breeze between my knees #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/u2dNfc4YoF— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 29, 2017
Ridiculously adorable children, really getting into it...
#watermelondress with these 3 cuties! pic.twitter.com/iWwaUfu5v4— Jack Chiang (@TechmerJack) July 6, 2017
And then the fashionistas, who seriously came to play, with enhanced designs and decorative touches.
Sinds ik deze Instagram trend gespot heb begin deze week, kon ik niet wachten mijn eigen pose te delen 🙅 🍉 en guess what! Ik heb een DIY video gemaakt voor jouw eigen #watermelondress zónder dat je een watermeloen hoeft te kopen en snijden.
{W A T E R M E L O N. D R E S S} ▫️ J'adore les pastèques ! C'est frais, peu calorique et ça aide à s'hydrater un peu 😉 ▫️ N'oubliez pas de manger 5 fruits et légumes par jour !!!
Basically, it's the easiest summer style trend to pull off, because who isn't eating watermelon at some point this season?
And besides, if you get bored of the delicious melon, there's always the option of trying out a few more foods, like Instagram user Stefani, who has been experimenting with different foods with her daughter for ages.
Now, who has a watermelon handy? 🍉🍉🍉