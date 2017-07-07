Turning Watermelons Into Dresses Is Our New Favourite Way To Eat Fruit

ADVERTISEMENT

Plenty of summer social media trends have come and gone. There have been the good (Bucket Challenge) and the controversial (#HarambeForever). And now there's what we think could be the healthiest.

Earlier this month, people started posting pictures of themselves "wearing" watermelons instead of clothes.

I spent part of my day trying on a piece of fruit-- it was a fun whacky challenge 😊#WatermelonDress pic.twitter.com/I6nDCjCVTJ — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) June 29, 2017

It's unclear exactly where the meme originated, but people have taken it and absolutely run with it.

There was Ryan Seacrest, cooling down...

Feelin the breeze between my knees #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/u2dNfc4YoF — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 29, 2017

Ridiculously adorable children, really getting into it...

And then the fashionistas, who seriously came to play, with enhanced designs and decorative touches.

#watermelondress #cupcakebaby A post shared by Irene Mondragon (@cupcakemama209) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

Basically, it's the easiest summer style trend to pull off, because who isn't eating watermelon at some point this season?

And besides, if you get bored of the delicious melon, there's always the option of trying out a few more foods, like Instagram user Stefani, who has been experimenting with different foods with her daughter for ages.

Current mood📸 #funnystefani A post shared by It's all about Stefani🐥 (@seasunstefani) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

Can't stop the feeling🎧🎼 #funnystefani A post shared by It's all about Stefani🐥 (@seasunstefani) on May 20, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Now, who has a watermelon handy? 🍉🍉🍉