    Gender-Reveal Party Interrupted By Fatal Shooting In Ohio

    The expectant mom and 3 kids were hurt.

    07/09/2017 15:01 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    CINCINNATI - Authorities say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

    The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg during the 11:30 p.m. encounter Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

    Police are searching for the gunmen, who were dressed in black when they broke into the home while guests were watching a movie. A Colerain Township police spokesman says the motive for the shooting is unknown.

    The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.

    Police have released few details about the shooting.

