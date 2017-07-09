Trump Heaps Praise On Trudeau At G20

ADVERTISEMENT

HAMBURG — U.S. President Donald Trump called Canada a great neighbour and said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing a spectacular job as the second and final day of the G20 summit in Germany got underway Saturday morning.

Trump and Trudeau were both participating in a World Bank event committing millions of dollars to help finance business start ups owned by women in the developing world.

Canada committed $20 million and the United States $50 million to the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative.

"We have a great neighbour in Canada," Trump said. "And Justin is doing a spectacular job in Canada. Everybody loves him, and they love him for a reason."

It comes on the heels of the joint effort between Trudeau and Trump on the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs which they launched in February to help increase the number of women in business.

Trump spoke following Trudeau and heaped praise on him, saying everybody loves Trudeau, and for good reason.

Trudeau, seated on the stage next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seemed surprised and slightly embarrassed by the praise.

With a file from Emma Paling

