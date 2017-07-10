100-Year-Old Woman Says The Secret To Her Long Life Is Wine

ADVERTISEMENT

We'll cheers to this!

Florence Bearse of Bangor, Maine, recently turned 100 years old, and to celebrate, the centenarian opened presents, wore a silly hat, ate birthday cake, and consumed the very thing she says is the secret to her long life: a big glass of wine.

via GIPHY

"I like my wine. Don't take it away from me," Bearse jokingly warned other party-goers at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation.

She even had advice for those of us who want to live a long, healthy (and apparently tipsy) life: "Don't take any bologna," she said. Noted!

According to the 2016 census, 100-year-old Canadians are the fastest-growing age group in the country, up 41.3 per cent over the 2011 figures.

In Canada, life expectancy for men is about 80 years old, and 84 years old for women. However, the Toronto Star notes that more Canadians are living to 85 and older.

If you really do want to live to be 100, there are other things you can do to help you live a long life, starting with eating anti-inflammatory foods, such as blueberries and salmon; taking naps; staying active, and keeping stress levels down.

But, we'll definitely be doing a bit of this to help us get there:

via GIPHY