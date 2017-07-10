All Sections
    • NEWS

    Canadian Injured In Peruvian Tour Bus Crash That Killed Several People

    Peru's Ministry of Health says the bus appears to have been moving at excessive speed.

    07/10/2017 09:58 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Handout / Reuters
    Police officers, firemen and rescue personnel inspect a double-decker tourist bus after it crashed near the tourist site of San Cristobal in Lima, Peru, July 9, 2017.

    LIMA, Peru — Peruvian officials say a double-decker tour bus went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills, killing at least nine people and injuring 25, including a Canadian.

    Peru's Ministry of Health says the accident Sunday night happened about two kilometres from the presidential palace in Lima.

    Its statement says the local bus was driving on San Cristobal hill to give the passengers a panoramic view of the city.

    The ministry says the bus appears to have been moving at excessive speed.

